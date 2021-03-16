Left Menu

Indian Railways will never be privatised: Goyal

The minister also sought cooperation of state governments for land acquisition for faster implementation of rail projects.If Maharashtra gives support and makes available land in Bandra Kurla for terminal then high-speed bullet train using Japanese technology will come into India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 18:31 IST
Indian Railways will never be privatised: Goyal

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday asserted that Indian Railways will never be privatised but said private investment should be encouraged for more efficient functioning.

Replying to a discussion on Demands for Grants for Railways in the Lok Sabha, Goyal said there has been no death of any passenger in rail accidents in past two years and the railways has been putting enormous focus on passenger safety.

The Lok Sabha later passed the Demands for Grants for Railways for 2021-22.

Goyal said the country can progress towards high growth and create more employment opportunities only when the public and private sectors work together.

''Indian Railways will never be privatised. It is a property of every Indian and will remain so,'' the minister said, adding that it will remain with Government of India.

He said they were working to making Indian Railways the ''engine of growth''. The minister also sought cooperation of state governments for land acquisition for faster implementation of rail projects.

''If Maharashtra gives support and makes available land in Bandra Kurla for terminal then high-speed bullet train using Japanese technology will come into India. Today 95 per cent land has been acquired in Gujarat and land has also been acquired in Daman and Diu. However, in Maharashtra we have acquired 24 per cent. If we can acquire land in Maharashtra, then we can implement the project at a faster pace,'' Goyal added. He said the government is targeting complete electrification of Indian Railways by December 2023 and this year 5,500 km track is going to be electrified. Goyal said the Modi government has hiked investment in railways to Rs 2.15 lakh crore in 2021-22 fiscal, from Rs 1.5 lakh crore in 2019-20 fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Linesman held for taking bribe to 'settle' electricity bills

Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB sleuths arrested a linesman on Tuesday for allegedly taking a bribe to settle electricity bills at amounts much lower than what would have been charged for the actual consumption, officials said.Linesman Mastram M...

SC directs bar members be heard by judges' panel on new SOP for hybrid hearing

The Supreme Court Tuesday said its 7-judge committee, looking at re-opening of the top court, be requested to listen to the bar members to resolve differences on the new standard operating procedure SOP on commencement of hybrid hearing of ...

Lebanon PM Diab says most subsidies covered until June

Most Lebanese subsidies are covered until June but fuel for electricity generation will run out by the end of March and efforts are being made to keep it going, Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Tuesday.Diabs government has been ...

Govt ear-tags 14.62 cr livestock with unique ID number

The government on Tuesday informed Parliament that it has ear-tagged 14.62 crore livestock, including pigs, with a 12 digit unique identification number.Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021