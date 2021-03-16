Left Menu

Delhi govt orders officials to ensure food business operators get licences in 30 days

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 18:34 IST
The Delhi government's food safety department has directed officials to reduce the time taken to issue licences to food business operators from 60 days to 30 days.

The officers have also been asked to issue registration certificates within four days as against seven days earlier, according to an official order issued recently.

Food business operators are required to register or obtain a licence under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

During the review of the process, it was felt that the permissible time limit needs to be rationalised in view of public interest, the order said.

''All designated officers are directed to issue registration and licence within a period of four days and 30 days, respectively after observing all prescribed formalities,'' it said.

The officials concerned have also been directed to maintain records of inspections, samples and their analysis report in online mode. PTI GVS HDA

