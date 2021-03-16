Left Menu

All 20 FCI regional offices asked to implement vehicle tracking system: Govt

including the delivery of SMS alerts to Fair Price Shop dealers have also been put in place, he added.To another query, the minister said the Centre has initiated a massive effort for the transformation of FCI for enhancing transparency in its operations by emulating best practices at the international level for procurement of foodgrains, inventory management, warehousing, distribution etc.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 19:12 IST
All 20 FCI regional offices asked to implement vehicle tracking system: Govt

State-run Food Corporation of India (FCI) has been asked to install a vehicle tracking system in all its 20 regional offices to track the trucks moving subsidised foodgrains from warehouses to depots to curb illegal diversion, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday.

''So far, the 'Vehicle Tracking System' (VTS) tender could be finalised only in following five regions, namely – Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand,'' Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs Danve Raosabeb Dadarao said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Further, as part of an earlier scheme on 'End-to-End Computerisation of Public Distribution System (PDS) Operations' almost all states and Union Territories have completed the computerisation of supply chain management operations for online monitoring of the receipts and issuance of foodgrains, he said.

Besides, online generation of delivery orders, truck challans, gate passes, etc. including the delivery of SMS alerts to Fair Price Shop dealers have also been put in place, he added.

To another query, the minister said the Centre has initiated a massive effort for the transformation of FCI for enhancing transparency in its operations by emulating best practices at the international level for procurement of foodgrains, inventory management, warehousing, distribution etc. with the objective to integrate the same in the FCI ecosystem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Linesman held for taking bribe to 'settle' electricity bills

Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB sleuths arrested a linesman on Tuesday for allegedly taking a bribe to settle electricity bills at amounts much lower than what would have been charged for the actual consumption, officials said.Linesman Mastram M...

SC directs bar members be heard by judges' panel on new SOP for hybrid hearing

The Supreme Court Tuesday said its 7-judge committee, looking at re-opening of the top court, be requested to listen to the bar members to resolve differences on the new standard operating procedure SOP on commencement of hybrid hearing of ...

Lebanon PM Diab says most subsidies covered until June

Most Lebanese subsidies are covered until June but fuel for electricity generation will run out by the end of March and efforts are being made to keep it going, Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Tuesday.Diabs government has been ...

Govt ear-tags 14.62 cr livestock with unique ID number

The government on Tuesday informed Parliament that it has ear-tagged 14.62 crore livestock, including pigs, with a 12 digit unique identification number.Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021