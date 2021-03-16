China should be brought into strategic nuclear arms reductions - UK PM Johnson

China should be brought into strategic nuclear arms reductions - UK PM JohnsonReuters | London | Updated: 16-03-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 19:15 IST
China should be brought into efforts to reduce the global stock of nuclear weapons, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.
"We're committed to nuclear arms reduction, and indeed we believe that China should be brought into strategic nuclear arms reduction," Johnson said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- China
- Johnson