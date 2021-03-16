Twitter feud erupts between Narottam Mishra, Digvijaya Singh on COVID-19 norms in Kumbh

Left Menu

With Digvijaya Singh criticising the Centre for allowing "lakhs of people" to gather in Uttarakhand for Kumbh amid rising COVID-19 cases, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that the Congress leader "believes in speaking against the faith of people".

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

With Digvijaya Singh criticising the Centre for allowing "lakhs of people" to gather in Uttarakhand for Kumbh amid rising COVID-19 cases, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that the Congress leader "believes in speaking against the faith of people". "While there is a ban on cricket fans to go to the stadium to enjoy a match, lakhs of devotees are being allowed to congregate in Uttarakhand's Kumbh. Thanks!" Singh tweeted in Hindi.

In response to this, Mishra said, "Raja Saheb, it seems that speaking against the faith of Hinduism has become your pastime. On such topics, you do not even bother to think anything before commenting. Just think, a cricket match can be seen on TV, but 'Kumbh Snan' can only be done by taking a dip in Ganga ji." The last three matches of the ongoing five-match T20I series between India and England have been decided to play sans fans due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Uttrakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, on Monday, said that a COVID-19 report would not be necessary to participate in the upcoming 'shahi snans' (holy bath) during the ongoing Kumbh Mela. "Around 32-33 lakh devotees people participated in first 'shahi snan' and they left for their home peacefully. However, the upcoming three 'snans' will be challenging. We have increased bus services four times to help people reach Kumbh Mela easily from the border," Rawat said on Monday.

The Uttarakhand government has decided to limit the Kumbh this year to 30 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The country reported 24, 492 fresh COVID-19 cases and 131 related deaths in last 24 hours, the union health ministry informed on Tuesday morning. (ANI)

