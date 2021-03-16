Left Menu

Syrian president decrees financial stimulus amid crisis

Amid sharp economic decline, Syrian President Bashar Assad issued a decree on Tuesday granting hundreds of thousands of public sector workers and soldiers a one-time financial stimulus, equivalent to an average monthly salary.The stimulus the third since October comes as the national currency is crashing, now at 4,000 Syrian pounds to the dollar on the black market, compared to 700 a year ago.

PTI | Damascus | Updated: 16-03-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 19:22 IST
Syrian president decrees financial stimulus amid crisis

Amid sharp economic decline, Syrian President Bashar Assad issued a decree on Tuesday granting hundreds of thousands of public sector workers and soldiers a one-time financial stimulus, equivalent to an average monthly salary.

The stimulus — the third since October — comes as the national currency is crashing, now at 4,000 Syrian pounds to the dollar on the black market, compared to 700 a year ago. The official rate for the dollar is fixed at 1,256 Syrian pounds for USD 1. Nearly 80 per cent of Syrians live in poverty, and 60% are food insecure — the worst food security situation ever seen in Syria, according to the United Nations. The decree stated that a one-time 50,000 Syrian pounds, which is nearly USD 11 on the black market, would go to public sector workers, including those on part-time contracts and conscripts. And 40,000 Syrian pounds would be dispensed to pensioners. Inflation has hit between 180 and 300 per cent, according to the Syria Central Bureau of Statistics. The price of a kilogram (2.2 pounds) of sugar has gone from 700 Syrian pounds to around 2,400 this year.

Economist Ziad Ghosn said the one-time payment is equivalent to the average monthly salary and estimated the cost of the stimulus would be around 120 billion Syrian pounds. He also estimated the stimulus would reach about 2 million people. Syrians have been struggling with deteriorating economic conditions, shortages of basic goods and medicine, and have been forced to wait in long lines to buy subsidized bread and fuel. A decade of conflict has caused huge devastation to the Syrian economy, isolated its government and displaced its people, driving most of them into poverty. The pandemic restrictions have added to pressure on the economy, compounded by the financial crisis in neighboring Lebanon, which has been a bridge to Syria economically and financially.

More than half a million people have been killed in Syria's 10-year conflict that has also left the country's infrastructure in ruins and most of its oil and agriculture resources outside of government control.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Linesman held for taking bribe to 'settle' electricity bills

Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB sleuths arrested a linesman on Tuesday for allegedly taking a bribe to settle electricity bills at amounts much lower than what would have been charged for the actual consumption, officials said.Linesman Mastram M...

SC directs bar members be heard by judges' panel on new SOP for hybrid hearing

The Supreme Court Tuesday said its 7-judge committee, looking at re-opening of the top court, be requested to listen to the bar members to resolve differences on the new standard operating procedure SOP on commencement of hybrid hearing of ...

Lebanon PM Diab says most subsidies covered until June

Most Lebanese subsidies are covered until June but fuel for electricity generation will run out by the end of March and efforts are being made to keep it going, Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Tuesday.Diabs government has been ...

Govt ear-tags 14.62 cr livestock with unique ID number

The government on Tuesday informed Parliament that it has ear-tagged 14.62 crore livestock, including pigs, with a 12 digit unique identification number.Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021