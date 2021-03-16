UK agrees fishing catch limits with EU and Norway

Britain said on Tuesday it had agreed 2021 catch limits with the European Union and Norway for six jointly-managed fish stock in the North Sea.

"Today we successfully concluded the first trilateral fisheries negotiations between the UK, EU and Norway," Fisheries Minister Victoria Prentis said

"As an independent coastal state we are committed to managing our fisheries sustainably, to the benefit of the fishing industry across the UK and our marine environment, now and in the years to come."

