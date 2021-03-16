Govt ear-tags 14.62 cr livestock with unique ID number

Govt ear-tags 14.62 cr livestock with unique ID numberPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 19:56 IST
The government on Tuesday informed Parliament that it has ear-tagged 14.62 crore livestock, including pigs, with a 12 digit unique identification number.
Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, in his written reply to the Lok Sabha, said the government is ear-tagging livestock with a 12-digit unique identification number under a central scheme National Animal Disease Control Programme for Foot and Mouth Disease and Brucellosis (NADCP).
The registration of the animals is done by uploading requisite data on the Information Network Animal Productivity and Health (INAPH) platform, a central database.
''Till date, 14.62 crore animals have been ear-tagged and registered on INAPH in the country,'' the minister said, adding that there is, however, no exclusive Pashu Aadhar Yojana.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China appoints ex-PLA General who headed troops on India front to top parliamentary committee
Oppn will get even fewer seats in next Lok Sabha election if it continues to misguide farmers: Goyal
Kyrgyz leader sees parliamentary election in autumn
As economy rebounds, China parliament to address long-term pitfalls
BJP Lok Sabha member Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan dies