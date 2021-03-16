Left Menu

Govt ear-tags 14.62 cr livestock with unique ID number

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 19:56 IST
Govt ear-tags 14.62 cr livestock with unique ID number
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

The government on Tuesday informed Parliament that it has ear-tagged 14.62 crore livestock, including pigs, with a 12 digit unique identification number.

Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, in his written reply to the Lok Sabha, said the government is ear-tagging livestock with a 12-digit unique identification number under a central scheme National Animal Disease Control Programme for Foot and Mouth Disease and Brucellosis (NADCP).

The registration of the animals is done by uploading requisite data on the Information Network Animal Productivity and Health (INAPH) platform, a central database.

''Till date, 14.62 crore animals have been ear-tagged and registered on INAPH in the country,'' the minister said, adding that there is, however, no exclusive Pashu Aadhar Yojana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Three officials held for taking bribes in Rajasthan

Three government officials were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly taking bribes in three separate incidents in Rajasthan, an Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB official said.In Alwar, Mohammad Alam Jahangir Khan, a village development officer poste...

UP panchayat polls: Congress to contest on all seats

The Congress will contest on all seats during the upcoming panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh, said state party president Ajay Kumar Lallu on Tuesday. A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting chaired by Lallu, in which party MLAs ...

HC asks JNU to respond to plea by Narwal for permission to provisionally register for PhD 3rd sem

The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought JNUs reply on a plea by its student and Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal, an accused in cases related to last years north-east Delhi violence, seeking permission to provisionally register in the third s...

TMC govt playing with emotions of Hindus: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday slammed the TMC government for forcibly opposing anything associated with Lord Ram and advised them to take lessons from a party in his state who are nowhere now due to similar act.Acc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021