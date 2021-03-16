Left Menu

Fire at oil manufacturing unit in Navi Mumbai; no casualties

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-03-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 20:06 IST
Fire at oil manufacturing unit in Navi Mumbai; no casualties
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A fire erupted at an oil manufacturing company at Rabale MIDC of Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. No casualties were reported in the blaze, an official from the fire brigade said.

The blaze erupted at around 5.30 pm, in which the oil manufacturing unit was completely gutted, the official said.

Four fire engines, two each from Rabale and Airoli, were pressed into service and the fire was put out after about two hours, he said.

While no casualties were reported, two companies situated next to the oil unit were partially affected in the fire, he said.

The cooling operations are underway and the cause of the fire will be probed, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Three officials held for taking bribes in Rajasthan

Three government officials were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly taking bribes in three separate incidents in Rajasthan, an Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB official said.In Alwar, Mohammad Alam Jahangir Khan, a village development officer poste...

UP panchayat polls: Congress to contest on all seats

The Congress will contest on all seats during the upcoming panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh, said state party president Ajay Kumar Lallu on Tuesday. A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting chaired by Lallu, in which party MLAs ...

HC asks JNU to respond to plea by Narwal for permission to provisionally register for PhD 3rd sem

The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought JNUs reply on a plea by its student and Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal, an accused in cases related to last years north-east Delhi violence, seeking permission to provisionally register in the third s...

TMC govt playing with emotions of Hindus: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday slammed the TMC government for forcibly opposing anything associated with Lord Ram and advised them to take lessons from a party in his state who are nowhere now due to similar act.Acc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021