SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal tests positive for COVID-19, says he's 'fine'

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday informed that he has tested positive for coronavirus. In a tweet, he further said he is keeping fine and is adhering to the COVID-19 protocols.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 16-03-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 20:29 IST
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday informed that he has tested positive for coronavirus. In a tweet, he further said he is keeping fine and is adhering to the COVID-19 protocols. "I would like to inform everyone that I have tested Covid positive. My health is fine & as per protocol, I have isolated myself. I request those who came in contact with me during the last few days to isolate themselves & get tested for Covid-19," tweeted Badal.

"Punjab reported 1,475 new COVID-19 cases, 751 discharges, and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours", as per the state health department on Tuesday. With this, the total cases in the state escalated to 2,01,036, including 12,616 active cases and 1,82,283 total discharges. However, the death toll has mounted to 6,137 including the new deaths.

The country has witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent days, with as many as 24492 cases reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

