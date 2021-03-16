German suspension of AstraZeneca vaccine bad news - CDU chief

German suspension of AstraZeneca vaccine bad news - CDU chiefReuters | Berlin | Updated: 16-03-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 20:31 IST
Germany's suspension of vaccinations with AstraZeneca's "highly effective" COVID-19 shot is bad news, Armin Laschet, chairman of the ruling Christian Democrats (CDU), said on Tuesday.
"Vaccinating protects and saves lives," Laschet told a news conference.
"That's why it is particularly bad news that vaccinations with AstraZeneca's highly effective vaccine had to be suspended as a precautionary measure on the advice of the Paul Ehrlich Institut," he said, adding that vaccinations must be sped up.
