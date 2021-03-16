Delhi HC asks JNU to reply to Natasha Narwal seeking registration in PhD program

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to file a reply on a petition filed by Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal -- an accused in cases related to Northeast Delhi violence -- seeking permission to provisionally register herself in the third semester of the PhD program. Narwal has also sought to issue a direction to the respondent to facilitate access to her PhD supervisors through video conferencing for the purpose of completion/participation in her PhD Course.

In her plea, Narwal has also sought permission to access monetary scholarship/ fellowship as is per entitlement as a PhD student of the respondent university. Narwal, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail, was named an accused by the Delhi Police in three FIRs registered in connection with protest during last year's violence in Northeast Delhi.

Narwal was arrested on March 23 in connection with a case related to anti-CAA protests in Jafrabad of northeast Delhi but was granted bail thereafter. However, soon after getting bail, she was again arrested by Delhi Police on March 24 in another case and is now under judicial custody. She was also arrested in a third case related to her role in the Northeast Delhi violence matter. (ANI)

