Left Menu

Ethiopia rejects outside mediation in Nile River dam dispute

An Ethiopian official said on Tuesday that his government opposes calls by Sudan for outside mediators including the United States in the ongoing dispute over its construction of a massive hydroelectric dam on the Nile River. The tripartite talks between Ethiopia, Sudan, and Egypt on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam should be concluded between the three countries themselves, not through mediators, he said.

PTI | Addis Ababa | Updated: 16-03-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 21:41 IST
Ethiopia rejects outside mediation in Nile River dam dispute
Representative image

An Ethiopian official said on Tuesday that his government opposes calls by Sudan for outside mediators including the United States in the ongoing dispute over its construction of a massive hydroelectric dam on the Nile River. Ethiopia is generally opposed to mediation by outside parties even though the African Union is welcome to help, Dina Mufti, spokesman for Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told reporters. "The tripartite talks between Ethiopia, Sudan, and Egypt on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam should be concluded between the three countries themselves, not through mediators," he said. "The role of mediators is facilitating the talks, not spoon-feeding the process.'' Mufti added that Ethiopia has "big respect for the African Union" and that the country ''believes in resolving African problems by Africans.'' The Sudan Tribune reported on Monday that Sudan had formally requested mediation by the European Union, the United States, and the African Union to resolve the dispute after the visit of Sudan's prime minister to Cairo last week. Despite negotiations that have lasted years, Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia have failed to reach a deal over how to share the Nile's water, a lifeline for all three countries. The talks with a variety of mediators, including the Trump administration, have failed to produce a resolution.

Ethiopia began filling the dam's reservoir last July as heavy rains flooded the river. The USD 4.6 billion dam will be Africa's largest. It is expected to reach full power generating capacity in 2023, according to the government. Ethiopia insists the dam is a crucial development that will help pull millions of its nearly 110 million citizens out of poverty and become a major power exporter. Downstream Egypt, which depends on the Nile to supply fresh water to its farmers and population of 100 million, asserts that the dam poses an existential threat. It has said that Ethiopia is filling the dam too quickly. Sudan has also voiced concern over its access to the Nile's water.

Negotiators have said key questions remain about how much water Ethiopia will release downstream if a multi-year drought occurs and how the countries will resolve any future disputes. Ethiopia rejects binding arbitration at the final stage.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP legislators demand action against party MLA critical of CM Yediyurappa

Several BJP legislators in Karnataka on Tuesday hit out at their own party MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal, who has been openly criticising Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for some time now, and demanded action against him.They have urged the pa...

Two arrested from Jaipur for killing civil defence volunteer

A 29-year-old man and his accomplice were arrested from Jaipur for allegedly killing a civil defence volunteer in Delhis Bawana area over gang rivalry, police said on Tuesday.Priyavart and his 23-year-old accomplice Rohit are sharp shooters...

Over 41K personnel across 28 states trained for protecting children's mental health wellbeing: Irani

Over 41,000 personnel across 28 states have been trained for protecting mental health wellbeing of children, especially those who are in distress and vulnerable circumstances under the governments initiative SAMVAD, Union minister Smriti Ir...

Turkey logs 16,749 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily rise this year

Turkey has recorded 16,749 new coronavirus cases in the space of 24 hours, the highest daily increase this year, health ministry data showed on Tuesday, amid an easing of nationwide restrictions. Turkey has recorded a total of 2,911,642 COV...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021