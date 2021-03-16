Left Menu

Settlement scheme for clearing 'enhancement' dues in HSVP sectors launched on Mar 3

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-03-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 22:08 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said the full and final settlement scheme was launched on March 3 to clear the 'enhancement' dues by the plot holders in HSVP sectors.

Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) is the state's urban development authority.

The scheme will continue till April 30.

So far, a benefit of Rs 31.10 crore has been given to 762 plot holders under the scheme, Khattar informed the State Assembly in response to the issue raised by Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra and four other MLAs.

The chief minister said that under this scheme, 15,430 plot holders will be given an enhancement settlement of Rs 823 crore, under which people will get benefits up to 20 to 80 per cent.

He informed the House that when enhancement for acquired land is given to different farmers for a Sector, notices are then subsequently given to different plot holders for the dues.

Khattar also apprised the House that a committee was constituted in 2017, but made it clear that it is not necessary for the government to accept all recommendations made by the committee, while some parts of the suggestions can be considered.

The chief minister said that when the One Time Settlement Scheme was introduced in the state on May 15, 2018, there were about 60,000 defaulters. Under this scheme, 24,163 people were given a rebate of Rs 568 crore at the rate of 40 per cent till July 16, 2018.

Subsequently, under the last settlement scheme, a rebate of Rs 93 crore was given to 4,027 people at the rate of 37.50 per cent from November 1, 2018, to November 30, 2018.

Thereafter, the money was deposited by 15,000 to 16,000 people without rebate money. The remaining over 15,000 people wanted to know the actual enhancement, for which a three-member committee of retired judges was constituted.

