COVID-19: Night curfew to be implemented in Bhopal, Indore from March 17

In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday ordered that a night curfew will be implemented in Bhopal and Indore from March 17 until further orders. "Night curfew will be implemented in Bhopal and Indore from March 17 until further orders. Also, markets in eight cities namely-Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Ratlam, Burhanpur, Chhindwara, Betul, Khargone to shut at 10 pm, from March 17 until further orders. There won't be a curfew in these cities", informed the Madhya Pradesh government.

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had on Monday informed that the Madhya Pradesh government has instructed the team to discuss night curfew. "I have instructed the team to discuss night curfew and other things. Relevant departments will prepare for a meeting which will be held tomorrow. We have issued some instruction and will take few more steps if needed," the Chief Minister had told reporters when asked about rising COVID-19 cases.

On Sunday, Chouhan held a meeting with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and asked for the supply of more COVID-19 vaccines and help in other health-related issues in the state. (ANI)

