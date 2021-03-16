Left Menu

Indian Army club, ONGC teach skills to boost employability of youth in J-K's Baramullah

The Indian Army's Chinar 9 Jawan Club and the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) have taken initiatives to teach skills to youth that would help them find employment amid the COVID-19 crisis in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-03-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 22:51 IST
Indian Army club, ONGC teach skills to boost employability of youth in J-K's Baramullah
Visual of Chinar 9 Jawan Club in J-K's Baramulla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Army's Chinar 9 Jawan Club and the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) have taken initiatives to teach skills to youth that would help them find employment amid the COVID-19 crisis in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking to ANI, CMD of ONGC, Shashi Shanker said, "Today, we visited the Indian Army's Chinar 9 Jawan Club. The ONGC is associated with it. It's a nice initiative. People are getting effective training in skills that boost their employability. People come here from remote areas to learn various skills. I along with my ONGC team saw retail, fashion designing, among other skills being imparted to the youth. This club helps in connecting with the common people. It is an appreciable effort. We, too, at ONGC are helping them work for the growth and betterment of society."

Shahid Nazir, a student at the centre told ANI: "I have been working here for 3 months. Once the training is completed, I will be placed in some organisation. The faculty here is good. I thank the faculty for guiding me on the right path. I am still pursuing my graduation. Along with this, I am enhancing my computer skills from here." Mehar-Nissa, another student told ANI: "I am pursuing a 6-month course in fashion designing. One can learn and earn after acquiring these skills. I am happy to be here."

The Chinar 9 Jawan Club imparts skill training to youths of Baramulla in several fields including computer hardware, fashion designing and personality development to prepare them for jobs. The India Army is taking many initiatives to help the Kashmiri students in their studies and skill development in the Kashmir valley. In this regard, Army had set-up a Chinar 9 Jawan Club in Baramulla District of North Kashmir where various skill development courses are conducted such as computer, fashion designing and personality development courses.

ONGC is providing support through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme to this Chinar 9 Jawan Club. This club gets a good response from students in the district as there is an appreciable quality of education being imparted at a low cost to students from all districts. This Army's club also gives placements to students and many students get jobs in many top-notch companies across the country. Students learn their skills and get jobs in various companies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 41K personnel across 28 states trained for protecting children's mental health wellbeing: Irani

Over 41,000 personnel across 28 states have been trained for protecting mental health wellbeing of children, especially those who are in distress and vulnerable circumstances under the governments initiative SAMVAD, Union minister Smriti Ir...

BJP legislators demand action against party MLA critical of CM Yediyurappa

Several BJP legislators in Karnataka on Tuesday hit out at their own party MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal, who has been openly criticising Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for some time now, and demanded action against him.They have urged the pa...

Two arrested from Jaipur for killing civil defence volunteer

A 29-year-old man and his accomplice were arrested from Jaipur for allegedly killing a civil defence volunteer in Delhis Bawana area over gang rivalry, police said on Tuesday.Priyavart and his 23-year-old accomplice Rohit are sharp shooters...

Turkey logs 16,749 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily rise this year

Turkey has recorded 16,749 new coronavirus cases in the space of 24 hours, the highest daily increase this year, health ministry data showed on Tuesday, amid an easing of nationwide restrictions. Turkey has recorded a total of 2,911,642 COV...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021