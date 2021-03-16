Four Naxals eliminated in Bihar's Gaya
As many as four Naxals were eliminated in the Maunbar area of Bihar's Gaya district on Tuesday, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said.ANI | Gaya (Bihar) | Updated: 16-03-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 22:59 IST
As many as four Naxals were eliminated in the Maunbar area of Bihar's Gaya district on Tuesday, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said. "Neutralised Naxals have been identified as Amresh Singh Bhokta, Shivpujan Yadav, Sita Bhuiyan, and Uday Paswan," the CRPF said.
The force informed that a special operation was launched by 205 CoBRA, 159 Battalion CRPF, along with Bihar police at Maunbar village under Dumariya police station in Gaya district of Bihar earlier in the day. Four factory-made weapons were also recovered from the operation, which includes three AK series weapons and one INSAS rifle. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
