Spurious cooking oil worth Rs 32 lakh seized in Maha FDA raids

Substandard cooking oil with a package value of Rs 32.51 lakh was seized from two firms in Palghar district in raids carried out by Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration, officials said on Tuesday.

The raids were conducted in Sativali in Vasai on Monday and it was found that substandard and adulterated oil was being repacked into old tins at the two units, they added.

The seized cooking oil has been sent for testing and criminal cases will be registered once the lab reports are in, an FDA release added.

