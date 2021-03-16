COVID-19: Night curfew to be imposed in 4 major cities of Gujarat till March 31
To contain the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Gujarat government on Tuesday decided to implement a night curfew in "four metros" Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, and Rajkot.ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 16-03-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 23:37 IST
To contain the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Gujarat government on Tuesday decided to implement a night curfew in "four metros" Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, and Rajkot. "The four cities will be observing night curfew between 10 pm and 6 am starting March 17. This will continue till March 31," a statement issued by the state government read.
"The pre-night curfew system will be maintained in these four metros till 16 March from 12 am to 6 am," it said. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 4,717 active cases in Gujarat whereas 2,69,955 people have recovered from the disease till now."The death toll due to COVID-19 in the state now stands at 4,425," the ministry said. (ANI)
