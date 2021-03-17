Left Menu

21 IAS officers among 34 top officials transferred in major reshuffle in JK administration

She shall continue to hold the charge of Chairman, J-K Special Tribunal, in addition to her own duties, till further orders, it said.Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Commissioner-Secretary to the government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, it said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-03-2021 01:28 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 01:28 IST
21 IAS officers among 34 top officials transferred in major reshuffle in JK administration

In a major reshuffle, 21 Indian Administrative Service officers were among 34 top officials transferred in the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday night, officials said.

The transfers and postings include shifting of 12 deputy commissioners and a divisional commissioner of Jammu region, they said.

According to an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) Commissioner Secretary Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Raghav Langer, a 2009 batch IAS officer, who was deputy commissioner in Pulwama, is transferred and posted as Divisional Commissioner, Jammu. The new DC have been posted in both Jammu and Srinagar, which house winter and summer capital cities of the union territory. Mohammad Aijaz, who was a Managing Director, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, it said.

Anshul Garg, who was posted for a short stint as Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, the order said.

Among senior officials, Bipul Pathak is transferred and posted as the principal secretary to the government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, it said.

Alok Kumar, IRS, Principal Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department, shall hold the charge of principal secretary to the government, Science and Technology Department and Chief Executive Officer, Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA), in addition to his own duties, till further orders. Sarita Chauhan is transferred and posted as Commissioner-Secretary to the government, Labour and Employment Department. She shall continue to hold the charge of Chairman, J-K Special Tribunal, in addition to her own duties, till further orders, it said.

Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Commissioner-Secretary to the government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN envoy warns of ‘dramatic’ deterioration in Yemen conflict

Special Envoy Martin Griffiths reported that the war is back in full force, with Ansar Allah, commonly referred to as the Houthis, continuing an offensive in Marib. The northern governorate had previously been relatively unaffected in the...

Armed men attack passenger convoy and village in Niger, killing 58

Armed men in southwestern Niger killed at least 58 people when they intercepted a convoy returning from a weekly market and attacked a nearby village, the government said.The attacks on Monday occurred in the Tillabery region, which is near...

UK health minister says AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine remains safe

British health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday the COVID-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca remained safe and urged people to get vaccinated when they are invited to by the countrys health service. We know that the OxfordAstraZeneca v...

Soros's Open Society Foundations calls for release of its staff member in Myanmar

The Open Society Foundations, an organisation founded by billionaire George Soros, called on Tuesday for the immediate release of a staff member in Myanmar and said allegations of financial misconduct made against it were false. The Open So...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021