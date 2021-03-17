Left Menu

Double efforts for branding, marketing of agri products: Sinha to stakeholders

Speaking during the inaugural ceremony of a five-day-long Kisan Mela here, the Lt Governor suggested to focus on strategic and professional approach for branding and marketing of local products to increase the income of the farming community.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-03-2021 01:55 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 01:53 IST
Double efforts for branding, marketing of agri products: Sinha to stakeholders
File Photo Image Credit: IANS

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday called upon stakeholders to double the efforts for the branding and marketing of local agriculture products besides seamless extension of technology from lab to field for bringing long-term changes in the sector. Speaking during the inaugural ceremony of a five-day-long "Kisan Mela'' here, the Lt Governor suggested to focus on strategic and professional approach for branding and marketing of local products to increase the income of the farming community. The Lt Governor observed that J-K farmers have huge potential for becoming agriculture entrepreneurs. The theme of this event, "Self-sufficient Agriculture, Self-Reliant India", is not merely a slogan, it's a vision given by the prime minister for taking a leap towards the transfer of new knowledge and making farmers of the country "Aatmanirbhar", he said. The Lt Governor observed that the event will provide an exclusive platform to farmers to exchange ideas and gain new knowledge in farming. Emphasising on increasing productivity and making agriculture sustainable, he said reformative measures are being taken for the growth of agriculture and horticulture sectors. The Lt Governor called for taking the event to the panchayat and block level. He emphasised on promotion of village markets with the help of Krishi Vigyan Kendras and agriculture universities. He also stressed on promoting success stories of progressive and award-winning farmers on all platforms. Laying a special emphasis on realising the true growth potential of the local agriculture sector, the Lt Governor called for better branding and the availability of wider market for the local products to benefit farmers. The Lt Governor further suggested that expert teams be formed by agricultural universities and Krishi Vigyan Kendra so that the desired focus could be given on the marketing component. Focus must given to branding, packaging, distribution and self-promotion, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN envoy warns of ‘dramatic’ deterioration in Yemen conflict

Special Envoy Martin Griffiths reported that the war is back in full force, with Ansar Allah, commonly referred to as the Houthis, continuing an offensive in Marib. The northern governorate had previously been relatively unaffected in the...

Armed men attack passenger convoy and village in Niger, killing 58

Armed men in southwestern Niger killed at least 58 people when they intercepted a convoy returning from a weekly market and attacked a nearby village, the government said.The attacks on Monday occurred in the Tillabery region, which is near...

UK health minister says AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine remains safe

British health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday the COVID-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca remained safe and urged people to get vaccinated when they are invited to by the countrys health service. We know that the OxfordAstraZeneca v...

Soros's Open Society Foundations calls for release of its staff member in Myanmar

The Open Society Foundations, an organisation founded by billionaire George Soros, called on Tuesday for the immediate release of a staff member in Myanmar and said allegations of financial misconduct made against it were false. The Open So...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021