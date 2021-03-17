Left Menu

20 held in Rajasthan in connection with gang rape of minor girl

Twenty people have been arrested in connection with the case in which a minor girl in Rajasthan's Jhalwar was allegedly gang raped at separate places for over a week, police said on Tuesday.

ANI | Jhalawar (Rajasthan) | Updated: 17-03-2021 08:41 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 08:41 IST
20 held in Rajasthan in connection with gang rape of minor girl
Sharad Chaudhary Superintendent of Police Kota. Image Credit: ANI

Twenty people have been arrested in connection with the case in which a minor girl in Rajasthan's Jhalwar was allegedly gang raped at separate places for over a week, police said on Tuesday. Sharad Chaudhary, Superintendent of Police, Kota said, "A 15-year-old girl from Suket was taken to Jhalawar by two people where she was raped by a number of people for seven to eight days".

"So far, 20 people including one history-sheeter have been arrested. All accused are from Jhalawar" the police official said. He said that an identification parade of the accused will be done soon.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sydney Welcomes Another Icon - Hamilton

SYDNEY, March 17, 2021 PRNewswire -- Hamilton is one of the most critically acclaimed and successful musicals of our time. Since debuting in 2015, the Tony, Grammy, Olivier and Pulitzer Prize winning musical has sold over 2.6 million ticket...

Tom Hiddleston to star in Apple's 'Essex Serpent'

Marvel star Tom Hiddleston has joined Claire Danes in the series adaptation of The Essex Serpent from the Apple TV Plus.Based on author Sarah Perrys novel, the 19th century-set story revolves around a newly widowed woman Cora Danes, who, ha...

Sailing-Team New Zealand win America's Cup 7-3

Team New Zealand won the 36th Americas Cup on Wednesday, beating Luna Rossa 7-3 in the best-of-13 series with victory in race 10 off the coast of Auckland.Defender TNZ retained the Auld Mug, international sports oldest trophy, four years af...

Imbio Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for New Cardiothoracic Imaging Algorithm

MINNEAPOLIS, March 16, 2021 PRNewswire -- Imbio, a leading provider of artificial intelligence AI solutions for medical imaging analysis, has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA 510k clearance for its RVLV Analysis algorithm.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021