Left Menu

Megan Woods opens round of funding to get low-emission transport ideas

The Low Emission Vehicles Contestable Fund encourages innovation and investment to accelerate the uptake of low emission vehicles, through 50 per cent funding for projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 17-03-2021 09:36 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 09:36 IST
Megan Woods opens round of funding to get low-emission transport ideas
Minister Woods said the Fund has so far committed $29.4m in government funding to 180 projects, matched by over $62m in applicant funding. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has opened the latest round of funding to get low-emission transport ideas, off the ground.

The Low Emission Vehicles Contestable Fund encourages innovation and investment to accelerate the uptake of low emission vehicles, through 50 per cent funding for projects.

Minister Woods said the Fund has so far committed $29.4m in government funding to 180 projects, matched by over $62m in applicant funding.

"Over nine rounds, the investment focus of the Fund has evolved, from growing awareness and uptake of electric vehicles to expanding our public charging network and investing in New Zealand-first, innovative technology.

"Through the Fund, we've helped ensure Kiwis can charge their electric vehicles the length of the country and invested in work to develop battery repurposing and recycling. We've upskilled the industry, and organisations from small community groups to nationwide transport companies have shown there is a low-emission vehicle solution for just about every need," Megan Woods said.

Minister Woods said the investment focus for Round 10 of the LEVCF, which has $4.5 million available, is focused on three main areas:

electric vehicle charging

technology and services

and demonstrating light and heavy low emission vehicles.

"There is still considerable scope for previous successful projects to be replicated but in new sectors and applications. We also need to make the charging network denser, by filling gaps in the network and making more facilities available at key locations.

"I'm looking forward to seeing more organisations embrace low-emission vehicles and innovative transport solutions for their sectors."

Applicants for the tenth funding round have until Wednesday, 14 April 2021 to submit their proposals to EECA.

For more information about the Fund, visit https://genless.govt.nz/levcf or email the EECA team on LEVFund@eeca.govt.nz.

For general information about EVs, see www.electricvehicles.govt.nz

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sydney Welcomes Another Icon - Hamilton

SYDNEY, March 17, 2021 PRNewswire -- Hamilton is one of the most critically acclaimed and successful musicals of our time. Since debuting in 2015, the Tony, Grammy, Olivier and Pulitzer Prize winning musical has sold over 2.6 million ticket...

Tom Hiddleston to star in Apple's 'Essex Serpent'

Marvel star Tom Hiddleston has joined Claire Danes in the series adaptation of The Essex Serpent from the Apple TV Plus.Based on author Sarah Perrys novel, the 19th century-set story revolves around a newly widowed woman Cora Danes, who, ha...

Sailing-Team New Zealand win America's Cup 7-3

Team New Zealand won the 36th Americas Cup on Wednesday, beating Luna Rossa 7-3 in the best-of-13 series with victory in race 10 off the coast of Auckland.Defender TNZ retained the Auld Mug, international sports oldest trophy, four years af...

Imbio Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for New Cardiothoracic Imaging Algorithm

MINNEAPOLIS, March 16, 2021 PRNewswire -- Imbio, a leading provider of artificial intelligence AI solutions for medical imaging analysis, has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA 510k clearance for its RVLV Analysis algorithm.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021