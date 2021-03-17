Cong block president shot dead in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur
Indra Pratap Singh Parmar, block president of Congress party, died in hospital after he was shot at by unidentified people in Malhara of Chhatarpur on Tuesday.ANI | Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 17-03-2021 11:56 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 11:56 IST
Indra Pratap Singh Parmar, block president of Congress party, died in hospital after he was shot at by unidentified people in Malhara of Chhatarpur on Tuesday. Lokendra Singh, Superintendent of Police said, "He was shot after which he was admitted to a hospital in Chhatarpur and later died. Further investigation is on."
Deepti Pandey, a Congress leader, said, "A visual from a CCTV camera of a hotel nearby the crime spot shows two persons on a bike talking to the victim while two persons on a red bike approach from behind and shoot him." Further details are awaited. (ANI)
