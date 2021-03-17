Left Menu

Urdu Bulletin: Farmers' protest, rise in COVID-19 cases reported widely

Various Urdu newspapers in their Wednesday edition reported the farmers' appeal to United Nations Human Rights Council to interfere in the matter. Most publications also carried the news of surging cases of COVID-19 in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 12:14 IST
Urdu Bulletin: Farmers' protest, rise in COVID-19 cases reported widely
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Various Urdu newspapers in their Wednesday edition reported the farmers' appeal to United Nations Human Rights Council to interfere in the matter. Most publications also carried the news of surging cases of COVID-19 in the country. Inquilab: The newspaper reported that agitating farmers have appealed to the United Nations Human Rights Council to interfere in the matter.

It also reported that according to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Sachiz Waze himself driving the Innova car which was found near the Ambani residence in Mumbai. Rashtriya Sahara: The daily reported a rise in the number of COVID-19 across the country. It also reported that lockdown has been announced in many cities. States including Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Haryana have been witnessing the highest number of cases.

The newspaper also carried the report stating that twenty-two of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India, including Delhi being ranked as the most polluted capital city globally. The report was prepared by Swiss organisation, IQAir, in the form of the 'World Air Quality Report, 2020', which has released globally. The news that the "cabinet has approved a detailed proposal for setting up the developmental finance institution (DFI)" that was announced in the budget last month, was also reported.

Hindustan Express: The daily reported the news of a two-day strike against the privatisation of public sector banks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Florida teen pleads guilty to hacking Twitter accounts of Biden, celebrities

The Florida teenager accused of being behind the hack of celebrity Twitter accounts last year has pleaded guilty in the states 13th Judicial Circuit Court in Tampa and agreed to serve three years in juvenile prison. Those whose accounts wer...

Britain says too early for inquiry into govt handling of pandemic -minister

Britain will go ahead with an inquiry into the governments handling of the COVID-19 pandemic but it is too early to do so yet, said business minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Wednesday.It seems premature to launch an inquiry when the pandemic is s...

Japan Inc offers lowest pay rises in 8 years as pandemic bites

Japanese companies are offering the lowest wage increases in eight years as labour talks wrap up on Wednesday, in a sign the COVID-19 pandemic is putting an end to the benefits brought on by former premier Shinzo Abes stimulus policies.Over...

Kentucky lawmakers advance bipartisan election reform bill

In sharp contrast to bitter partisan battles being waged elsewhere over election laws, Republicans and Democrats in Kentucky moved closer Tuesday toward loosening the states voting access laws to make limited early voting a fixture.A measur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021