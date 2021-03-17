Scoreboard: India women vs South Africa women, 5th ODI

Scoreboard of the fifth One Day International between India women and South Africa women here on Sunday.

India Women Innings: Priya Punia b Kapp 18 Smriti Mandhana c du Preez b Sekhukhune 18 Punam Raut c de Klerk b Shangase 10 Harmanpreet Kaur retired hurt 30 Mithali Raj not out 79 Dayalan Hemalatha c Jafta b de Klerk 2 Sushma Verma lbw b de Klerk 0 Jhulan Goswami c Sekhukhune b Shangase 5 Monica Patel c Wolvaardt b de Klerk 9 Challuru Prathyusha run out (du Preez) 2 Rajeshwari Gayakwad b Sekhukhune 0 Extras: (B-1, LB-2, W-12) 15 Total: (All out in 49.3 overs) 188 Fall of wickets: 1-26, 2-52, 3-53, 4-137, 5-139, 6-158, 7-173, 8-176, 9-188 Bowling: Shabnim Ismail 6-0-30-0, Marizanne Kapp 10-1-25-1, Nadine de Klerk 10-1-35-3, Nondumiso Shangase 9-0-43-2, Tumi Sekhukhune 8.3-0-26-2, Anne Bosch 6-0-26-0. MORE PTI SSC SSC SSC

