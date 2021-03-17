Left Menu

Union Minister Shripad Naik arrives at Parliament after over 2 months

Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik on Wednesday arrived at Parliament to attend the ongoing session after over two months as he was recovering following a road accident in January.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 13:40 IST
Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik on Wednesday arrived at Parliament.. Image Credit: ANI

Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik on Wednesday arrived at Parliament to attend the ongoing session after over two months as he was recovering following a road accident in January. "Naik has left for Delhi on March 14 to attend the ongoing Parliament session," read a statement issued on Sunday by Naik's office.

Naik had met with an accident at a village in Ankola Taluk of Uttar Kannada district in Karnataka on January 11 and was admitted to Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). He was discharged from the hospital on February 24. Naik, during the accident, was accompanied by his wife Vijaya Naik and a personal assistant on his way to Gokarna from Yellapur, who both had died. (ANI)

