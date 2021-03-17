Russian vessel to join Nord Stream 2 construction at end of March -RIA

A Russian pipe-laying vessel, the Akademik Cherskiy, will join in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 undersea gas pipeline in Danish waters at the end of March, the RIA news agency reported on Wednesday. The consortium behind Nord Stream 2 has pushed ahead with construction despite growing political pressure. The United States has criticized the plan to build the pipeline from Russia to Germany, aimed at pumping more Russian gas to Europe, saying it will increase Russia's economic and political leverage over the region.

The Akademik Cherskiy left the German port of Wismar in early March with the intention of later joining the project in Danish waters upon completion of sea trials. "The plan is for pipe-laying to resume at the end of March and last until the end of the third quarter of 2021," RIA cited the Danish Energy Agency as saying.

