Russia says British nuclear plans deal serious blow to arms control -RIA

Russia says British nuclear plans deal serious blow to arms control -RIAReuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-03-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 14:31 IST
Britain's plans to expand its nuclear capabilities have dealt a serious blow to the concept of arms control, the RIA news agency reported Russia's foreign ministry as saying on Wednesday. Moscow said will take London's move into account when working on its own military planning, RIA added.
Britain will increase its nuclear warhead stockpile by more than 40% to ensure its security in a more risky global environment and as it faces new technological threats, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
