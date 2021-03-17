2 Nigerians held, drugs seized by CCB in Bengaluru

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Karnataka Police arrested two Nigerians for alleged drug peddling on Wednesday. "Two Nigerian nationals arrested in Bengaluru and seized drugs including ecstasy and LSD worth Rs 75 lakh from their possession," said CCB, Bengaluru City.

The CCB also seized ecstasy and Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) worth 75 lakh. A case has been registered under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Foreigners Act.

Advertisement

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)