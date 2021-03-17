Make COVID-19 vaccine free for underprivileged, BSP appeals to Centre, state govts

Left Menu

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Supremo Mayawati on Wednesday appealed to the Centre and state governments to make COVID-19 vaccine free for the underprivileged.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 17-03-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 14:58 IST
BSP Chief Mayawati (file pic/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Supremo Mayawati on Wednesday appealed to the Centre and state governments to make COVID-19 vaccine free for the underprivileged. "In view of the difficulties caused by COVID-19 pandemic, BSP appeals to the Centre and all state governments to make the vaccine available for the poor, working and middle class free of cost," Mayawati tweeted.

She also welcomed the meeting of all Chief Ministers called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "However, the central and state governments should make the corona vaccination campaign in the country faster and easier under the national policy," Mayawati added.

PM Modi will hold a virtual meeting with chief ministers on Wednesday amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the country. (ANI)

