Kremlin says British move to boost nuclear arsenal will harm international stability

Kremlin says British move to boost nuclear arsenal will harm international stabilityReuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-03-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 15:13 IST
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that it regretted a British decision to boost its nuclear arsenal and said the move would harm international stability.
Britain will increase its nuclear warhead stockpile by more than 40% to ensure its security in a more risky global environment and as it faces new technological threats, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.
Russia's foreign ministry earlier on Wednesday described the British plans as a serious blow to arms control.
