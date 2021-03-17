Kremlin says British move to boost nuclear arsenal will harm international stability

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that it regretted a British decision to boost its nuclear arsenal and said the move would harm international stability.

Britain will increase its nuclear warhead stockpile by more than 40% to ensure its security in a more risky global environment and as it faces new technological threats, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

Russia's foreign ministry earlier on Wednesday described the British plans as a serious blow to arms control.

