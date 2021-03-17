UPASI expresses concern over fertiliser limitation

Coimbatore, Mar 17 (PTI): United Planters Association of Southern India (UPASI) on Wednesday expressed concern over the proposal by the Chemical and Fertilisers Ministry to implement a maximum limit for purchase of subsidised fertilisers with 200 bags per month for the plantation sector.

The move would affect the production of plantation commodities, and have severe implications on the plantation sector in South which employs 10.82 lakh workers in rural areas spread over 11.57 lakh hectares comprising 2.60 lakh holdings, UPASI president Prashant Bhansali said.

The limit prescribed is low for the plantation sector and UPASI demanded taking certain important facts for consideration like the size and production of plantation, allocation to be on per hectare basis rather than plantation, the size of which ranges from a few hectares to a few 1,000 hectares, Bhansali said in a press statement here.

Stating that each hectare of plantation requires two to four bags per month depending on the land productivity, he said any reduction in the allotment of subsidised fertiliser would hit many growers hard and the production would drop in larger plantations, if adequate fertiliser is not applied.

Plantations require the fertiliser during certain months of the year depending on the rainfall, and therefore would not be in a position to buy every month.

The limits, if any, would have to be allotted on an annual basis, and the annual requirement varied from 24 bags per hectare to 48 bags per hectare, Bhansali said, adding entitlement should be based on land holdings and land area is a more practical criteria.

The proposed move would have serious implications on the export competitiveness of plantation commodities also and would deny level-playing field in the international market, Bhansali said.

UPASI requests the Ministry to link the fertilizer subsidy to the actual hectarage under cultivation for plantations, which would enable judicious use of subsidised fertiliser for its intended objective of augmenting the production and productivity of agriculture in the country and making the country self-sufficient with adequate exportable surplus in line with the vision of Atma Nirbha Bharath, he said.

