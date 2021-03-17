Left Menu

EU envoys agree first China sanctions in three decades, diplomats say

The European Union agreed on Wednesday to blacklist Chinese officials for human rights abuses, two diplomats said, the first sanctions against Beijing since an EU arms embargo in 1989 following the Tianamen Square crackdown. The Chinese officials were accused of human rights abuses against China's Uighur Muslim minority, EU diplomats told Reuters.

Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

The European Union agreed on Wednesday to blacklist Chinese officials for human rights abuses, two diplomats said, the first sanctions against Beijing since an EU arms embargo in 1989 following the Tianamen Square crackdown. EU ambassadors approved the travel bans and asset freezes on four Chinese individuals and one entity, whose names will not be made public until formal approval by EU foreign ministers on March 22, as part of a new and wider rights sanctions list.

"Restrictive measures against serious human rights violations and abuses adopted," one EU diplomat said. The Chinese officials were accused of human rights abuses against China's Uighur Muslim minority, EU diplomats told Reuters. They said the move reflected deep concern about the Uighurs in Europe, the United States, and Canada.

The EU last sanctioned China, its second-largest trade partner, in June 1989, imposing an arms embargo on Beijing that is still in place. Activists and U.N. rights experts say at least 1 million Muslims are being detained in camps in the remote western region of Xinjiang. The activists and some Western politicians accuse China of using torture, forced labor, and sterilization.

The Dutch parliament followed Canada and the United States in labeling China's treatment of the Uighurs genocide, which China rejects. On Twitter, the Chinese mission to the EU republished comments on the new sanctions made on Tuesday by China's ambassador to the bloc, Zhang Ming, saying that Beijing would not change its policies.

"Sanctions are confrontational," the Chinese mission said on Twitter. "We want dialogue, not confrontation. We ask the EU side to think twice. If some insist on confrontation, we will not back down, as we have no options other than fulfilling our responsibilities to the people." China denies any human rights abuses in Xinjiang and says its camps provide vocational training and are needed to fight extremism.

The EU's full list of 11 names approved by EU ambassadors also includes officials from Russia, Libya, South Sudan, and North Korea, diplomats said.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

