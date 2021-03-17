Left Menu

Nita Ambani not made visiting professor, clarifies BHU

Dismissing all news reports of the appointment of Reliance Foundation's founder and chairperson Nita Ambani as visiting professor in Banaras Hindu University (BHU), the university administration clarified that no such decision or proposal has been taken by the latter.

ANI | Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 17-03-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 16:50 IST
Nita Ambani, Chairperson, Reliance Foundation (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Dismissing all news reports of the appointment of Reliance Foundation's founder and chairperson Nita Ambani as visiting professor in Banaras Hindu University (BHU), the university administration clarified that no such decision or proposal has been taken by the latter. "It is notified that no such official decision has been taken by the University Administration to appoint Nita Ambani as a visiting professor or to offer responsibility to conduct teaching in any faculty/class/centre of the University. Neither any such administrative order has been issued," read the BHU statement.

The BHU administration also clarified that appointing a visiting professor requires the approval of a competent authority. In this case, neither any such proposal has been made nor any such proposal has come before the competent authority for consideration. Recently, the news of Nita Ambani being made a visiting professor in the Faculty of Social Science in Banaras Hindu University has been published in various newspapers, digital platforms and electronic media. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

