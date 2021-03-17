Left Menu

Delhi's pollution dipped by 15 pc due to AAP govt's efforts: Gopal Rai

Air pollution in the national capital has reduced by 15 percent over the years due to the efforts of the Aam Aadmi Party government and it is now up to the Centre to do its bit, said Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday. The ministers' statement came a day after Delhi was ranked the world's most polluted capital city for the third year on the trot by a Swiss group that measures air quality levels based on the concentration of lung-damaging fine particles known as PM2.5.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 16:56 IST
Delhi's pollution dipped by 15 pc due to AAP govt's efforts: Gopal Rai
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@AapKaGopalRai)

Air pollution in the national capital has reduced by 15 percent over the years due to the efforts of the Aam Aadmi Party government and ''it is now up to the Centre to do its bit'', said Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday.

The minister's statement came a day after Delhi was ranked the world's most polluted capital city for the third year on the trot by a Swiss group that measures air quality levels based on the concentration of lung-damaging fine particles known as PM2.5. ''The Delhi government has consistently shown its administrative will to reduce air pollution in the city, due to which it has reduced by 15 percent,'' a statement quoted the minister as saying.

''Of the top 10 polluted cities, nine are in Uttar Pradesh. Delhi used to be polluted, but the condition is improving slowly... The reason for this reduction is the consistent and diligent efforts of the Arvind Kejriwal government,'' he said.

He said the AAP government brought important policies on fuel change, tree transplantation, and electric vehicles, and installed smog guns in worse-affected areas.

Delhi is the first in the country to shut down its thermal power plants, Rai said. The city government, in collaboration with the PUSA Institute, made bio-decomposers to eliminate stubble burning, worked on a war-footing to fight dust pollution, and launched the Green Delhi application to help identify the problem areas in the city, he said.

''It is now up to the central government to do its bit,'' the minister said.

He said the Centre's intention is clear, as it has done nothing to shut down polluting thermal power plants and brick kilns operating in neighboring states.

''Governments must work together to come up with a viable, workable solution. The Delhi government had submitted a petition to the Commission for Air Quality Management to address stubble burning, but now with the commission having lapsed, the issue remains unaddressed,'' Rai said.

The World Air Quality report by Swiss technology company IQAir, released on Tuesday, said 22 of the top 30 most polluted cities globally are in India.

The average concentration of PM 2.5 in Delhi in 2020 was 84.1 µg/m3, the highest among the capital cities of 92 countries mentioned in the report. Delhi was followed by Dhaka in Bangladesh and Ulaanbaatar in Mongolia. Within South Asia, the Indian cities of Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Bisrakh, Jalalpur, Bhiwadi, and Noida are the top five most polluted regional cities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Great Learning's new logo reinforces the brand's 'Power Ahead' positioning

The company recently crossed the milestone of having impacted 1 million learners on its platform NEW DELHI, March 17, 2021 PRNewswire -- Great Learning, one of Indias leading EdTech companies for higher and professional education launched i...

Dr Naledi Pandor conveys sympathies amid Yemen’s humanitarian crisis

International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor, has conveyed South Africas sympathies amid Yemens deepening humanitarian crisis, sparked by the ongoing conflict in that country. The Minister relayed this message during a...

Soccer-Can City realise the 'utopia' of quadruple?

Football managers can be as obsessed as any political leader with the need for message discipline as Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko discovered this week.The Ukrainian spoke openly and positively before Tuesdays Champions Leagu...

BJP MP demands Dinkar's house be declared national heritage

BJP MP Rakesh Sinha on Wednesday demanded that the house of renowned poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar in Bihars Begusarai district be declared a national heritage, and said it will be a true tribute to Indias art, culture and literature.Raising t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021