India asks Nepal to remove encroachment from 'no man's land' in Uttarakhand

India has asked Nepal to remove encroachment from the 'no man's land' on the border between the two countries in Uttarakhand's Champawat district, an official said here on Wednesday.

ANI | Champawat (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 17-03-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 16:57 IST
said Himanshu Kafaltia, SDM Tanakpur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India has asked Nepal to remove encroachment from the 'no man's land' on the border between the two countries in Uttarakhand's Champawat district, an official said here on Wednesday. "We had an understanding with the Nepal administration to maintain the current status but after receiving inputs from SSB about encroachment on 'no man's land', a team of police, administration and SSB inspected the area and we found that encroachment has increased," said Tanakpur Deputy Collector Himanshu Kafaltia.

"We had a conversation with Nepal administration and we have strictly asked them to remove the encroachment. The administration has also assured that encroachment will be removed within one to two days," he added. Nepal had reopened its border with India on January 29 this year after keeping it closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

