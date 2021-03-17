BRIEF-WHO Experts Okay J&J Covid Jab For Countries With Variants - AFP Tweet

... ...
The company recently crossed the milestone of having impacted 1 million learners on its platform NEW DELHI, March 17, 2021 PRNewswire -- Great Learning, one of Indias leading EdTech companies for higher and professional education launched i...
International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor, has conveyed South Africas sympathies amid Yemens deepening humanitarian crisis, sparked by the ongoing conflict in that country. The Minister relayed this message during a...
Football managers can be as obsessed as any political leader with the need for message discipline as Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko discovered this week.The Ukrainian spoke openly and positively before Tuesdays Champions Leagu...
BJP MP Rakesh Sinha on Wednesday demanded that the house of renowned poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar in Bihars Begusarai district be declared a national heritage, and said it will be a true tribute to Indias art, culture and literature.Raising t...