Five states continue to drive up India's active Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue to report a high number of daily new Covid-19 cases, collectively accounting for 71.10 per cent of the 28,903 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. According to the Health Ministry, 83.91 per cent of the new cases are from Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Maharashtra alone accounts for 61.8 per cent of the daily new cases with 17,864 cases. It is followed by Kerala with 1,970 while Punjab reported 1,463 new cases. Eight states -Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Haryana witnessing an upward trajectory in daily new cases. Kerala is reporting a consistently declining trend over the last month.

Meanwhile, India's total active caseload stands at 2.34 lakh (2,34,406) today, comprising 2.05 per cent of the total cases. Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab account for 76.4 per cent of India's total active cases, with Maharashtra alone contributing nearly 60 per cent.

Over 3.5 crore (3,50,64,536) vaccine doses have been administered through 5,86,855 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 75,06,155 HCWs (1st dose), 45,54,855 HCWs (2nd dose), 76,00,030 FLWs (1st dose) and16,47,644 FLWs (2nd Dose), 21,66,408 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and1,15,89,444 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

As on Day-60 of the vaccination drive on Tuesday, more than 21 lakh (21,17,104) vaccine doses were given. Of these, 17,82,553 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 30,871 sessions for 1st dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 3,34,551 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine. India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,10,45,284 today with the national recovery rate 96.56 per cent.

188 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Six states account for 86.7 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (87). Punjab follows with 38 daily deaths. Kerala reported 15 deaths.

Fifteen states/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Meghalaya, D&D & D&N, Nagaland, Tripura, Ladakh (UT), Manipur, Mizoram, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)

