Britain needs cultural change after woman's murder, says UK's Johnson

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-03-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 17:47 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Flickr

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday there needed to be a cultural change in attitudes in Britain towards women after the murder of Londoner Sarah Everard prompted a debate over how the country deals with male violence against women.

"I think that ... unless and until we have a change in our culture that acknowledges and understands that women currently do not feel they are being heard, we will not fix this problem, and that is what we must do, we need a cultural and social change in attitudes to redress the balance," he told parliament.

