Left Menu

Seven miners killed in explosion at coal mine in Pakistan

At least seven Pakistani miners were killed after an explosion at a coal mine in the troubled Balochistan province, the second such incident in the province in a week.The explosion took place on Monday night after the accumulation of methane gas in the mine in Torghar gas field in Hanai district, Balochistan Coal Mines Workers Federation president Sultan Muhammad Lala said.

PTI | Quetta | Updated: 17-03-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 17:51 IST
Seven miners killed in explosion at coal mine in Pakistan

At least seven Pakistani miners were killed after an explosion at a coal mine in the troubled Balochistan province, the second such incident in the province in a week.

The explosion took place on Monday night after the accumulation of methane gas in the mine in Torghar gas field in Hanai district, Balochistan Coal Mines Workers Federation president Sultan Muhammad Lala said. “Rescue teams have recovered the bodies of the miners who died after a huge fire broke out underground in the coal mine,” Lala said.

The workers were at least 1,500 feet below when the explosion occurred late night. Last week, six miners were killed after an explosion in a coal mine in Marwar district of the province.

Lala said that despite reminders, the government and owners of the coal mines had done nothing to improve safety and other conditions for the workers.

“As a result of this 102 coal miners have been killed in 72 different incidents in Balochistan,” he added.

Last August, seven workers lost their lives in a methane gas explosion near Quetta while in 2011, 45 coal miners were killed in an another gas explosion.

Lala said that apart from explosions, workers also face problems of being kidnapped for ransom and even death if the coal mine owners did not pay extortion money to militant and separatist groups operating in the province.

According to figures by the Balochistan Minerals Department, there are a total of 2,800 coal mines in the province which employ around 70,000 workers.

Thousands of workers, many of them refugees or economic migrants from neighbouring Afghanistan and other parts of Pakistan left work and fled the province following the brutal killing of 10 Hazara coal mine workers by insurgents in the remote Mach area in January this year.

Since February around 150 coal mines have closed down or are not functioning to full capacity due to the fear among workers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt plans to issue NoC to investors at their doorsteps: Mines Minister

Bengaluru, Mar 17 PTI Karnataka Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh R Nirani on Wednesday informed investors that the government planned to issue NOCs No Objection Certificate within 90 days at their doorsteps, instead of them having to run...

(Eds: Adds name) Former Jammu and Kashmir deputy CM and PDP leader Muzaffar Hussain Beigh joins People's Conference led by Sajad Gani Lone.

Eds Adds name Former Jammu and Kashmir deputy CM and PDP leader Muzaffar Hussain Beigh joins Peoples Conference led by Sajad Gani Lone....

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hits West Chile Rise

Beijing China, March 17 ANIXinhua An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 jolted West Chile Rise on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 40.7195 degrees south la...

Blue Star expects 25% growth in sales of refrigeration products, cooling appliances FY22

Blue Star expects a growth of 25 per cent in sales of refrigeration products and cooling products next fiscal compared to 2019-20, according to a top company official.The company, which like other players in the segment had witnessed a de-g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021