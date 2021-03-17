Left Menu

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh transferred

In a major development, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh was on Wednesday transferred and he has been appointed as Director-General Home Guard.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-03-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 18:05 IST
Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh transferred
Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

In a major development, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh was on Wednesday transferred and he has been appointed as Director-General Home Guard. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that Param Bir Singh has been transferred and posted as DG Home Guard.

Hemant Nagrale, currently Maharashtra's director general of police, has been appointed as the next Mumbai Police chief. The decision came against the backdrop of the meeting between NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday.

Earlier Deshmukh had said that appropriate action would be taken based on investigation agencies' findings in the Antilia bomb scare case. "The recovery of gelatin sticks from Scorpio jeep outside Mukesh Ambani's residence and the Mansukh Hiren murder case is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). Action will be taken based on the truth that comes out of the investigation,'' Deshmukh had told mediapersons.

Meanwhile, the NIA on Wednesday confirmed that the person, seen in a CCTV grab walking near Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani's residence on the night of February 25 when an explosive-laden vehicle was found, was Sachin Waze. Notably, Waze, an API Mumbai Police Crime Branch was leading the investigating of Mansukh Hiren's death.

"In the CCTV footage, Sachin Waze could be seen with his head covered with a large handkerchief so that no one could identify him. He was wearing an oversized kurta-pajama, and not PPE coverall, in an attempt to mask his body language and face," the NIA added. "A laptop was seized from the cabin of Sachin Waze in a raid day before yesterday but all the data in it was already deleted. He was asked for his cellphone and he had said that he had dropped it somewhere. But the fact is that he had intentionally thrown it away," NIA said.

"Sachin Waze API Mumbai Police Crime Branch has been arrested for his role and involvement in Placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Carmichael Road (near Mukesh Ambani's house) on 25th February 2021," said an official statement of NIA. Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives outside the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, was found dead in a creek on March 5 in Thane.Sachin Waze is also being probed for the mysterious death of businessman Mansukh Hiren. ATS Maharashtra is investigating the case. (ANI)

