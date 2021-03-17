U.S.'s Blinken, S.Korean counterpart pledge unity on N.Korea, other issues -State Dept

U.S.'s Blinken, S.Korean counterpart pledge unity on N.Korea, other issues -State DeptReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-03-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 18:24 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong in a meeting reiterated their countries' strategic alliance, including their commitment to "address and resolve" issues with North Korea, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday.
The two officials "emphasized that North Korean nuclear and ballistic missile issues are a priority for the Alliance, and reaffirmed a shared commitment to address and resolve these issues," it said, adding that they "highlighted our shared commitment to strengthening the Alliance, defending against any use of force, and keeping America, the ROK (Republic of Korea), and our allies safe."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Greek analysts call for Indo-Greek alliance amid Turkey's growing closeness with Pakistan
Cong-led Grand Alliance will perform last rites of BJP in Assam polls: BPF
Parties opposed to DMK welcome to join AMMK-led alliance, says TTV Dhinakaran
Anand Sharma's remarks on Cong alliance in Bengal serving polarising agenda of BJP: Adhir
BJP slams Congress over alliance with Left, ISF in Bengal