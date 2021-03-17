U.S.'s Blinken, S.Korean counterpart pledge unity on N.Korea, other issues -State Dept

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong in a meeting reiterated their countries' strategic alliance, including their commitment to "address and resolve" issues with North Korea, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday.

The two officials "emphasized that North Korean nuclear and ballistic missile issues are a priority for the Alliance, and reaffirmed a shared commitment to address and resolve these issues," it said, adding that they "highlighted our shared commitment to strengthening the Alliance, defending against any use of force, and keeping America, the ROK (Republic of Korea), and our allies safe."

