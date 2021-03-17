King Goodwill Zwelithini to be interred at midnight

The body of King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu will be interred, referred to as ukutshala in isiZulu (meaning planting), on Wednesday at midnight.

The Monarch will be planted in accordance with all customs and traditions befitting the King.

Advertisement

According to the royal family, regiments called Amabutho will be part of the planting ceremony tonight. The King's body has been kept at a mortuary in Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

On Wednesday, KwaZulu-Natal Provincial spokesperson, Lennox Mabaso, addressed the media on logistical arrangements for the media pertaining to the official memorial service on Thursday.

Mabaso said the official memorial service will take place at KwaKhethaomthandayo Royal Palace in Nongoma on Thursday, 18 March 2021, starting at 10 am.

Mabaso emphasised that only media providing pool feed will be accredited, and this is in accordance with the COVID-19 alert level 1 regulations currently in place, which prescribe that attendance at a funeral is only for a limited number.

"To accommodate mourners who may not be able to attend the memorial service physically, the government wishes to advise that the funeral service will be broadcast live on the SABC and other major broadcast channels," Mabaso said.

In addition, arrangements have been made for both services to be streamed live on government online platforms, including Twitter: https://twitter.com/GovernmentZA; Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/GovernmentZA; and YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has accorded King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu a Special Official Funeral Category 1 status, which includes elements of military honours.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)