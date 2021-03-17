Left Menu

COOIT urges govt to promote cultivation of GM oilseeds to boost output

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 19:04 IST
COOIT urges govt to promote cultivation of GM oilseeds to boost output

Oilseeds trade body Central Organization for Oil Industry & Trade on Wednesday said it has urged the government to promote the cultivation of genetically modified (GM) oilseeds in the country to boost domestic production.

India's dependence on imports, which was only 10 per cent in 1994-95, has gone up to about 70 per cent, mainly because of low productivity and increasing demand driven by improvement in living standards and growing population, it said.

''Under the current situation of inadequate availability of edible oilseeds from domestic sources, COOIT has suggested that the government should promote the cultivation of GM oilseeds in the country,'' the trade body said in a statement. Central Organization for Oil Industry & Trade (COOIT) Chairman Babu Lal Data cautioned that if indigenous productivity and production do not go up significantly, the country's dependence on imported oil will increase considerably.

''Considering the prevailing situation and for the immediate relief to consumers, the government may consider removing the applicable 5 per cent GST on edible oils,'' Data said.

According to COOIT, the country's annual per capita consumption has shown an increasing trend from 15.8 kg in 2012-13 to current levels of 19-19.5 kg. However, at 1,200 kg/hectare, Indian oilseed yields are about half of the world's average and less than one-third of top producers.

Some of the important issues concerning the oilseeds sector will be discussed at the 41st All India Rabi Seminar on 'Oilseeds, Oil Trade & Industry' to be held on March 20 here in the national capital, it said.

Established in 1958, COOIT is the national apex body representing the interests of the entire vegetable oil sector in the country and its members include state-level associations, prominent manufacturing/business, trade and export houses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shuchi partners with HPCL to set up EV charging points across retail fuel pumps

Shuchi Anant Virya on Wednesday announced its partnership with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited HPCL to set up a pan-India network of public Electric Vehicle EV charging points at its retail outlets.Shuchi Anant Virya, that currently...

Danfoss merges heating, cooling businesses

EDS RPT after recasting para-1 Chennai, Mar 17 PTI Danfoss Group has merged its heating and cooling businesses as Danfoss Climate Soulutions to focus on developing integrated energy-efficient solutions, the company said on Wednesday.Also, t...

Britain's Raab says EU threat of COVID-19 vaccine export ban breaks assurances

British foreign minister Dominic Raab on Wednesday said that the European Commissions threat to ban exports of COVID-19 exports cut across previous assurances, adding that Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen needed to explain herself.I th...

Haryana govt brings new Sports University Bill

The Haryana government on Wednesday tabled a bill in the assembly for setting up a state-of-the-art sports university.The Sports University of Haryana Bill, 2021 was tabled in the assembly after the government withdrew the previous Sports U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021