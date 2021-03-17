Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 19:13 IST
Link DBT for buying organic manure from farmers under GOBAR DHAN scheme: Par panel

A Parliamentary panel has suggested the government to link direct benefit transfer (DBT) component for purchasing organic manure from farmers under the GOBAR DHAN-Waste to Wealth Scheme.

The GOBAR DHAN (Galvanizing Organic BioAgro Resources Dhan) - Waste to Wealth Scheme has been launched by the Ministry of Jal Shakti to generate wealth and energy by converting cattle dung and biomass into biogas and bio-fertiliser.

The scheme is aimed at generating energy from solid and liquid biomass while creating livelihood opportunities for the rural population and enhancing income of farmers.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture in its 28th report on the Demands for Grants (2021-2022) of the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying tabled in Parliament said the ministry along with the National Dairy Development Board plays an important role in the implementation of the scheme. The scheme will not only enhance income generation through direct purchase of bovine dung from livestock owners and dairy cooperatives but also, to a great extent, will resolve the issue of stray cattle in the country, it said. ''The Committee feel that this scheme solves at multiple levels a lot of issues related to rural areas and would benefit even more with the addition of a DBT Transfer (DBT) component to the purchase of Organic Manure by farmers,'' the report said. The Committee, therefore, recommended the ministry to explore ways to include a DBT component on organic manure generated from the GOBAR-DHAN Scheme and employ required measures to enroll maximum number of households and cooperatives under the scheme, it said.

