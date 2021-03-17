Par panel asks govt to improve performance of DMS

A parliamentary panel on Wednesday pulled up the government for poor performance of the Delhi Milk Scheme (DMS) whose revenue has declined in the last two fiscal years and called for immediate measures. ''Dismal performance has been observed with a drastic decline in revenue generated during 2019-20 and more so in 2020-21,'' the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture said in its report on Demands for Grants (2021-22) of Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying tabled in Parliament. The committee said revenue receipts from DMS fell from Rs 354.76 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 253.46 crore in 2020-21.

Expressing dissatisfaction over such a sorry state of affairs regarding functioning of the DMS plant, the panel recommended that the ministry undertake immediate measures to improve the poor performance and take appropriate action to prevent such occurrences in future. DMS was established in 1959, with the primary objective of supplying wholesome milk to Delhi citizens at reasonable prices as well as for providing remunerative prices to milk producers. It has 800 employees. DMS has been procuring raw/fresh milk from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar. Besides processing and supplying milk, DMS is manufacturing and marketing yogurt, ghee, butter, 'paneer', butter milk and flavoured milk. In 2015, the Union Cabinet gave the go-ahead for corporatisation of DMS. Bids were invited for leasing out DMS, which has milk production and packaging capacity of 5 lakh litres per day, besides a network of 1,298 outlets in NCR.

