UK's Raab tell U.S.: Judge the EU too over post-Brexit N.Ireland problems

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab urged U.S. lawmakers to judge the European Union's actions on the implementation of post-Brexit agreements on Northern Ireland, not just what Britain is doing.

"I hope that our friends on the Hill on all sides of the house, and both houses are equally robust in picking up when the EU undermines the agreement," Raab said when asked by U.S. congressman Brendan Boyle about Britain's approach to implementing the terms of its divorce from the EU, and its commitment to peace in Northern Ireland.

