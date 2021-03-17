Left Menu

UK's Raab tell U.S.: Judge the EU too over post-Brexit N.Ireland problems

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-03-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 19:34 IST
UK's Raab tell U.S.: Judge the EU too over post-Brexit N.Ireland problems
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab urged U.S. lawmakers to judge the European Union's actions on the implementation of post-Brexit agreements on Northern Ireland, not just what Britain is doing.

"I hope that our friends on the Hill on all sides of the house, and both houses are equally robust in picking up when the EU undermines the agreement," Raab said when asked by U.S. congressman Brendan Boyle about Britain's approach to implementing the terms of its divorce from the EU, and its commitment to peace in Northern Ireland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shuchi partners with HPCL to set up EV charging points across retail fuel pumps

Shuchi Anant Virya on Wednesday announced its partnership with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited HPCL to set up a pan-India network of public Electric Vehicle EV charging points at its retail outlets.Shuchi Anant Virya, that currently...

Danfoss merges heating, cooling businesses

EDS RPT after recasting para-1 Chennai, Mar 17 PTI Danfoss Group has merged its heating and cooling businesses as Danfoss Climate Soulutions to focus on developing integrated energy-efficient solutions, the company said on Wednesday.Also, t...

Britain's Raab says EU threat of COVID-19 vaccine export ban breaks assurances

British foreign minister Dominic Raab on Wednesday said that the European Commissions threat to ban exports of COVID-19 exports cut across previous assurances, adding that Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen needed to explain herself.I th...

Haryana govt brings new Sports University Bill

The Haryana government on Wednesday tabled a bill in the assembly for setting up a state-of-the-art sports university.The Sports University of Haryana Bill, 2021 was tabled in the assembly after the government withdrew the previous Sports U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021