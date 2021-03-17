Left Menu

Centre working only to benefit industrialist: Jayant Chaudhary

The central government is working only to benefit industrialists.They want to enslave the farmers by giving their land to industrialists, the RLD leader said.On the West Bengal Assembly elections, Chaudhary said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has single-handedly shaken the entire BJP.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 17-03-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 19:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@jayantrld)

Alleging that the Centre wants to enslave farmers by giving their land to industrialists, RLD vice president Jayant Chaudhary on Wednesday said the government has continued with its ''adamant'' attitude despite agitation against the three farm laws.

Addressing a Kisan Mahapanchayat at the Kisan Bhawan at Bahedi, 50 km from Bareilly district headquarters, Chaudhary said, ''The governments in the state and at the Centre have merely become a puppet in the hands of capitalists''.

''Farmers have been agitating for a long time for withdrawal of the three agricultural bills, but the central government is adamant. The central government is working only to benefit industrialists.They want to enslave the farmers by giving their land to industrialists,'' the RLD leader said.

On the West Bengal Assembly elections, Chaudhary said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has ''single-handedly shaken the entire BJP''. ''She has also suffered injuries in her legs and has become an injured lioness who will become the chief minister again after the Assembly elections in Bengal.'' PTI COR SAB CK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

