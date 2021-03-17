Left Menu

Mexican president says if power bill struck down, will seek constitutional change

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 17-03-2021 19:54 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he would submit a constitutional reform to Congress if a new electricity bill passed by lawmakers this month is found to be unconstitutional.

Last week a judge temporarily suspended the government's electricity bill, which aims to strengthen state power utility the Comision Federal de Electricidad over private operators.

